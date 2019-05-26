Three French men sentenced to death in Iraq

Iraq is conducting trials of thousands of suspected members of Islamic State, including hundreds of foreigners, with many arrested as the group’s strongholds crumbled throughout Iraq.

MEMBERS OF DAESH

The French trio were extradited to Iraq in February and military sources at the time said that 14 French citizens were among 280 Iraqi and foreign detainees handed over by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“They were sentenced to execution after it was proven that they were members of the terrorist Islamic State organization,” said one court official, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Iraq began court proceedings against the 14 French suspected Islamic State members in March, legal sources said. “All three convicted Frenchmen rejected the ruling and asked to be tried in France, but judges ignored their request,” a court-appointed lawyer said.