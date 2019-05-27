taraftar değil haberciyiz
Three German-Turkish politicians enter European Parliament

German-Turkish Candidates from SPD, Free Voters and Left Party managed to win seats in EP.

AA | 27.05.2019 - 15:58..
Three German-Turkish politicians have been elected to the European Parliament, according to the preliminary election results.

Social Democrat politician İsmail Ertuğ has managed to win a third term as a member of the European Parliament, despite his party’s poor performance in the elections. Engin Eroğlu, a prominent figure of the Free Voters, has won one of the two seats gained by the liberal-conservative moment in the European Parliament. The socialist Left Party’s lead candidate Özlem Alev Demirel, a Turkey-born politician, was also elected as an MEP.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative-left coalition government suffered huge losses in Sunday’s elections at the European Parliament, while the environmentalist and pro- immigration Green Party’s votes was at record high. According to the preliminary election results, Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc won 29 of the Germany’s 96 seats at the European Parliament.

The SPD, after its worst showing in European elections, could only win 16 seats. The pro-European Green Party secured 21 seats at the parliament, up from 11 seats it had in the previous term. The opposition Left Party won 5 seats, while the far-right AfD secured 11 seats.

