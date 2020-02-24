taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1474
Euro
6.6553
Altın
1680.11
Borsa
114212.18
Gram Altın
332.571
Bitcoin
60229.93

Three more countries confirm first cases of coronavirus

WHO has declared coronavirus outbreak an international health emergency.

AA | 24.02.2020 - 11:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday confirmed the first cases of the new coronavirus.

In a statement, the Bahraini Health Ministry said a national returning from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus.

IRAN REPORTED A TOTAL OF 21 DEATHS

Kuwait also said three people, including a Saudi national, returning from Iran were infected with the virus, according to the health ministry.

Iran has already reported 12 deaths from the virus, which has spread to more than 25 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey’s 3rd drill ship expected to operate soon
Turkish minister of energy and natural resources has announced that the purchase of the third drill ship from Britain had come to an end.
International arrival flights from Iran halted by Turkey
After the measures have been taken, all the passengers coming from Iran to Turkey have been checked by the health officials.
PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
Police records say that suspects were members of opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
US declares support to Turkey after Assad regime attacks
"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey against these actions," US State Department said in a statement.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
109
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
191
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
380
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriye'de neden savaşıyoruz
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriye'de neden savaşıyoruz
407
Dublör Hughes Barstow dışındaki roket kazasında öldü
Dublör Hughes Barstow dışındaki roket kazasında öldü
137
Donald Trump anketlerde önde gidiyor
Donald Trump anketlerde önde gidiyor
20
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
105
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir