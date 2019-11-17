taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3503
Altın
1466.93
Borsa
105379.71
Gram Altın
270.869
Bitcoin
48622.57

Tides cost Italy 1-billion-euro damage

With three tides above 140 cm this week, 2019 will be the worst year for high tides in Venice since 1872.

REUTERS | 17.11.2019 - 13:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venice will face another exceptional high tide on Sunday, after its worst flooding in 50 years on Tuesday caused more than $1 billion worth of damage and submerged St Mark’s Square under a meter of water.

20 MILLION EUROS WILL BE ADDRESSED

The tide could reach 160 cm (5.25 feet) just after midday on Sunday, according to Venice’s center for forecast on tides.

Tides cost Italy 1-billion-euro damage

“It will be a tough day tomorrow, but we are ready,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Saturday during a press conference. Brugnaro, who has been appointed the special commissioner to deal with the emergency, on Saturday said he had received offers of support from the European Union, and that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could grant special loans for repairs.

Tides cost Italy 1-billion-euro damage

The mayor confirmed a damage estimate of around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). The government declared a state of emergency for Venice on Thursday, allocating 20 million euros to address the immediate damage.

Tides cost Italy 1-billion-euro damage

On Tuesday Saint Mark’s Basilica was flooded for the sixth time in 1,200 years, but the fourth in the last 20.

Tides cost Italy 1-billion-euro damage

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

105
Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

175
Kruse'nin nargile keyfi

Kruse'nin nargile keyfi

55
Avukatın etek boyunu ölçen hakim göreve başladı

Avukatın etek boyunu ölçen hakim göreve başladı

123
TAI'de Kotil Ailesi'nin üyeleri var

TAI'de Kotil Ailesi'nin üyeleri var

231
Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

193
Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir