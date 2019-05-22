taraftar değil haberciyiz
TIKA distributes tablets in Pakistan

Turkish aid agency TIKA gives tablets to 249 students in Pak-Turk Maarif schools in Pakistan.

AA | 22.05.2019 - 14:56..
A Turkish aid agency on Tuesday distributed tablets for students of Pakistan-Turkey Maarif schools in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

TECHNOLOGY AID

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) handed out tablets to 249 students who graduated from schools administered by Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

Addressing the hand-out ceremony as the chief guest, Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said: “I am very happy that Turkey's institutions TIKA and Maarif Foundation jointly launched an important program to strengthen education system and help the students in Pakistan.” Turkish institutes are working in Pakistan to make the educational system stronger, he added.

TIKA distributes tablets in Pakistan

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 after a coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

Gökhan Umut, a TIKA coordinator in Pakistan, Selahattin Batur, Pakistan head of Maarif, officials from Pakistan’s Education Ministry and Turkish Red Crescent were also among the guests of ceremony.

