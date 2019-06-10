taraftar değil haberciyiz
Tokayev gets the majority of votes

Kazakhstan’s interim leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has won 70 percent of the vote in Sunday’s presidential election.

AA | 10.06.2019 - 08:56..
Kazakhstan's interim leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected with over 70 percent in Sunday's presidential election, according to exit polls.

INTERM LEADER GETS OVER 70 PERCENT OF VOTE

Tokayev got 70.13 percent of the votes, Ainur Mazhitova, chairman of the Public Opinion Research Institute in Nur-Sultan said in a press conference. Voter turnout was 77.4 percent of the 12 million registered voters, according to the country's Central Election Commission.

After voting, former long-term president Nursultan Nazarbayev said that a new generation will come with new thoughts and they will carry Kazakhstan to new heights.

