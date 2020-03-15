Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held on time

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"JAPAN HOPES TO OVERCOME THE SPREAD OF INFECTIONS"

"They are not in a situation in which they need to declare a state of emergency," Abe told Kyodo news.

He also said Japan hopes to overcome the spread of infections and will coordinate closely with the International Olympic Committee.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization that declared the outbreak a “pandemic.”