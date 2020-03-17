Tom Hanks leaves hospital for home quarantine

US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson on Monday were released from a hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that they tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"WE HAD COLDS AND BODY ACHES"

The couple who are now in self-quarantine, were on the Gold Coast as Hanks was filming a biopic about Elvis Presley, BBC reported.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," the Oscar-winning actor had said on Instagram.

Later on another post Hank thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us." He took a test because he was "exposed" to someone who had tested positive, according to the report.