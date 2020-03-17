taraftar değil haberciyiz
Tom Hanks leaves hospital for home quarantine

US actor Hanks had announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on his social media Wednesday.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 09:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson on Monday were released from a hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that they tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"WE HAD COLDS AND BODY ACHES"

The couple who are now in self-quarantine, were on the Gold Coast as Hanks was filming a biopic about Elvis Presley, BBC reported.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," the Oscar-winning actor had said on Instagram.

Tom Hanks leaves hospital for home quarantine

Later on another post Hank thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us." He took a test because he was "exposed" to someone who had tested positive, according to the report.

