Tom Hanks to donate plasma for coronavirus vaccine

US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are donating their blood to help medical researchers develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus after recovering from coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson revealed their diagnosis on March 11. They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after quarantining and recovering from their symptoms.

"WE FOUND OUT THAT WE CARRY THE ANTIBODIES"

“A lot of the questions (are) what now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he said.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine’,” Hanks added.