Total death toll rises to 277, Turkish minister says

As many as 63 more people died of coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, the Turkish health minister said on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 277.

The tally of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 15,679, as 2,148 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca announced on the public broadcaster.

"VIRUS SPREAD ALL AROUND TURKEY"

A total of 333 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest figures.

Some 979 patients are being treated at intensive care units. Also, 14,396 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried out so far stood at 106,799.

Koca said that all 81 provinces of Turkey have registered coronavirus cases.

He went on to say that nearly 80 percent of fatalities from coronavirus in Turkey occurred among people aged over 60.

"This is a public health battle. Our goal is to get out of this battle with the least loss of life, and to control the virus as early as possible."

He added that a total of 601 healthcare personnel contracted coronavirus in the country.Koca reiterated the importance of staying at home to combat the pandemic, adding that: "The more the mobility drops in the cities, the faster we will win."