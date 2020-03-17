taraftar değil haberciyiz
Total numbers of coronavirus cases reach 47 in Turkey

New 29 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister announced.

17.03.2020
Total numbers of coronavirus cases reach 47 in Turkey

Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus late Monday as it continued efforts to curb its spread.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 29 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number in Turkey to 47.

"OVERSEAS CONTRACT WILL CONTINUE TO BE A RISK"

He said the new cases come from contacts abroad; the US, Middle East, Europe and three were from returning pilgrims from an Umrah visit in Saudi Arabia.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year. "Overseas contact will continue to be a risk," Koca noted, adding the importance of applying measures strictly.

Total numbers of coronavirus cases reach 47 in Turkey

He noted the importance of determining cases not at risk to the public and urged zeroing in on the possibilities of contact with the virus. "Every new diagnose is sad but it is assurance for you. In outbreaks, things get out of control with panic. Measure and panic are opposite each other. Let's keep the measures tight," he added.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Total numbers of coronavirus cases reach 47 in Turkey

Out of 173,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 6,600, while more than 77,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

