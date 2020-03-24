taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4873
Euro
7.0414
Altın
1599.82
Borsa
88144.71
Gram Altın
331.92
Bitcoin
43685.62

Total of 1,934 deaths reported in Iran

In the last 24 hours, 122 more people died.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 13:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 122 people in Iran have died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 1,934, said an Iranian health official on Tuesday.

24,811 CASES WERE CONFIRMED

According to Iranian state TV, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,762 new virus cases were found, raising the total number of cases to 24,811.

Total of 1,934 deaths reported in Iran

He added that a total of 8,913 people who were treated for the virus have been discharged from hospitals.

The number of people who have undergone health screening as part of a national campaign against the virus launched on March 5 now tops 41 million – about half the country’s population – he stressed.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll nears 600 in US
Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states of the country.
Confirmed cases rise to 1,656 in Israel
Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.
Hong Kong bans tourist arrivals due to outbreak
The city government announced 39 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 30 of which had a recent travel history, bringing its total to 357.
United Nations encourage people on plastic awareness
The statement suggests ways for families to raise children's awareness of plastic pollution as schools close in many countries.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Market ve toplu taşımalara koronavirüs tedbirleri
Market ve toplu taşımalara koronavirüs tedbirleri
413
Kendini polis gibi tanıtıp yaşlı vatandaşı korkuttu
Kendini polis gibi tanıtıp yaşlı vatandaşı korkuttu
425
Koronavirüsün yayılma süreci ve son durum
Koronavirüsün yayılma süreci ve son durum
54
Boris Johnson sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan ettiğini duyurdu
Boris Johnson sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan ettiğini duyurdu
66
Beyaz Saray'da Trump'a koronavirüs şakası
Beyaz Saray'da Trump'a koronavirüs şakası
48
Benzine bir indirim daha
Benzine bir indirim daha
171
Vuhan'da karantina kaldırılıyor
Vuhan'da karantina kaldırılıyor
205
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir