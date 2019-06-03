taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8674
Euro
6.575
Altın
1316.93
Borsa
90345.63
Gram Altın
248.429

Trade Minister: Turkey's exports hit record high

Turkish trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan says the country's exports last month jumped 11.46 percent year-on-year, while imports fall 19.85 percent.

AA | 03.06.2019 - 16:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Economy
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's exports hit highest-ever monthly figure with $16.8 billion in May this year, the country's trade minister announced Monday.

THE RISE IN EXPORTS

According to the general trade system, Ruhsar Pekcan said the country's exports last month jumped 11.46 percent year-on-year. In the same month, Turkey's imports amounted to $18.5 billion with an annual decline of 19.85 percent.

"Turkey's foreign trade balance in May posts $1.7 billion deficit, improving from $8.1 billion deficit a year ago," she said. Pekcan also noted that the exports-to-imports coverage ratio stood at 90.5 percent in May.

Trade Minister: Turkey's exports hit record high

In the calculation of foreign trade statistics, two different methods are used  the special trade system and the general trade system. Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones and customs warehouses.

The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation area and premises for inward processing.

Through the end of every month, Turkey's statistical authority released the final foreign trade figures for the previous month, as the ministry of trade announces preliminary general trade system data in the first week of every month.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

273
Yıldırım'a göre İmamoğlu kendisini taklit ediyor

Yıldırım'a göre İmamoğlu kendisini taklit ediyor

499
ABD basınına göre en etkili Arap lider BAE lideri Zayid

ABD basınına göre en etkili Arap lider BAE lideri Zayid

159
Marsilya plajlarında sigara içenlere para cezası

Marsilya plajlarında sigara içenlere para cezası

82
Mahkumların beklediği af yasasında sona doğru

Mahkumların beklediği af yasasında sona doğru

529
Ünlüler sosyal medyadan telefon dağıtıyor

Ünlüler sosyal medyadan telefon dağıtıyor

82
Brahimi'nin Galatasaray'dan istekleri

Brahimi'nin Galatasaray'dan istekleri

111
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir