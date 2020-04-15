taraftar değil haberciyiz
Treatment of coronavirus patients grows, minister says

Turkey has 4,600 filiation teams that are following up 251,028 people

Mentioning the filiation method of screening the chain of contact in infectious disease on Tuesday,Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey uses the method to reach people infected by the coronavirus, monitor them, and isolate the diagnosed for treatment.

"WE'LL SEE PEAK OF VIRUS IN 2 WEEKS"

Family physicians played an important role in filiation process, he said. The follow-up information about people suspected to be infected with the virus are shared with the family physicians and they observe whether the patients develop symptoms or not, he added.

"As of today, 261,989 people have been identified in the contact chain and approximately 96% of them have been tracked," he said, as part of the country's efforts to curb the virus.

On the plasma therapy, Koca said the treatment of coronavirus patients with this cure is growing in Turkey. The number of people recovered after the therapy is also rising. "I think we will see peak [of coronavirus outbreak] in next 1-2 weeks unless there is a new fluctuation," he added.

Koca said that downward trend in rate of rise in the coronavirus cases and deaths clearly show that Turkey is on the right track in its fight. Turkey might cooperate with many countries to develop vaccine, he said, but it attaches more importance to own clinical works.

