taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9335
Euro
6.6166
Altın
1286.12
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.433

Tripoli government decries UN silence on Haftar attacks

East Libya-based forces launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the UN-recognized GNA.

AA | 28.04.2019 - 14:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Sunday held the UN Security Council responsible for refraining from taking action regarding attacks on the Libyan capital by a rival government in eastern Libya.

THE UN CAMPAIGN

In early April, Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces loyal to Libya’s eastern government, launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the rival UN-recognized GNA. The GNA "holds the UN mission and Security Council responsible for their silence and complacency towards the actions of the criminal Haftar", the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Tripoli government decries UN silence on Haftar attacks

It went on to say that as Haftar failed to make progress on the ground; he resorted to seek support from "foreign air forces to strike civilians and the unarmed in the city". It called for "revealing the fact of the aircraft that support Haftar in his aggression on Tripoli"

Tripoli government decries UN silence on Haftar attacks

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since long-serving Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Since then, the oil-rich country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, to which Haftar is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN recognition.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gonca Vuslateri'nin havalimanı yorumuna tepkiler

Gonca Vuslateri'nin havalimanı yorumuna tepkiler

111
Buket Aydın'ın görevi bırakmaya niyeti yok

Buket Aydın'ın görevi bırakmaya niyeti yok

298
Çamlıca Camii’nde sabah namazı

Çamlıca Camii’nde sabah namazı

277
Canan Kaftancıoğlu'na Sakine Cansız tweet'i soruldu

Canan Kaftancıoğlu'na Sakine Cansız tweet'i soruldu

344
Fenerbahçe Stadı'na konfeti saçmak isterken yakalandı

Fenerbahçe Stadı'na konfeti saçmak isterken yakalandı

45
İzmir'de ekmeğe zam geldi

İzmir'de ekmeğe zam geldi

341
Ukrayna Cumhurbaşkanı Zelenskiy Bodrum tatilinde

Ukrayna Cumhurbaşkanı Zelenskiy Bodrum tatilinde

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir