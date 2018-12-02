TRT World broadcasted live from Paris

BBC, CNN, France 24… During the Gezi Park protests in 2013 some leading media companies broadcasted live from İstanbul and also these companies encouraged the demonstrators.

The protest, which started in Paris three weeks ago, began to spread around some European countries. More than 200 people have been arrested during the clashes, local authorities said.

The Paris police department said 205 people had been arrested including militants from the far-right and far-left. Police said at least 80 people including 16 members of the security forces were injured.

Also 1 protester died during these clashes. French interior ministry said around 75,000 people took part in the protests.

All leading media companies ignored this protest. But 'TRT World' took action, broadcasted live from Paris and showed all the detailed information.