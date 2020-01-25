taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trudeau expresses sympathy for Elazığ earthquake

"We’re keeping you in our thoughts tonight," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau via Twitter.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 14:26..
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday offered sympathy to those affected by a deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey.

"OUR HEARTS ARE WITH YOU"

"Devastating news from Turkey this evening. Our hearts go out to everyone who was injured or who has lost a loved one in today’s earthquake," said Trudeau on Twitter.

"We’re keeping you in our thoughts tonight," Trudeau wrote.

Trudeau expresses sympathy for Elazığ earthquake

The 6.8-magnitude quaked rattled eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time, with its epicenter in Sivrice distritc, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

At least 21 people were killed and more than 650 others injured.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 118 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.7 to 5.4, were felt in the area following the powerful quake.

