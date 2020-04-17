Trump announces three-stage process to end shutdown

President Donald Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for US states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the US economy even as the country continues to fight the pandemic.

"THESE ARE RECOMMENDATIONS, NOT ORDERS"

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. The president had said earlier this month he wanted to reopen the economy with a “big bang.”





The plan is a set of recommendations for state governors, not orders. In that sense, it represents a backdown by Trump, who on Monday insisted he had total authority to direct states to re-open or remain closed. The responsibility for such decisions lies with state, not federal, authorities.

With the onus on governors, the plan also gives Trump political cover if not everything goes well.

Trump has faced criticism for downplaying the seriousness of the virus in the early weeks of the outbreak.