taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9382
Euro
7.5178
Altın
1695.09
Borsa
98076.65
Gram Altın
379.109
Bitcoin
48998.54

Trump announces three-stage process to end shutdown

Some 29 states would be in a position to re-open soon, Trump said on Thursday.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Trump announces three-stage process to end shutdown

President Donald Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for US states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the US economy even as the country continues to fight the pandemic.

"THESE ARE RECOMMENDATIONS, NOT ORDERS"

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. The president had said earlier this month he wanted to reopen the economy with a “big bang.”

Trump announces three-stage process to end shutdown

The plan is a set of recommendations for state governors, not orders. In that sense, it represents a backdown by Trump, who on Monday insisted he had total authority to direct states to re-open or remain closed. The responsibility for such decisions lies with state, not federal, authorities.

Trump announces three-stage process to end shutdown

With the onus on governors, the plan also gives Trump political cover if not everything goes well.

Trump has faced criticism for downplaying the seriousness of the virus in the early weeks of the outbreak.

İlginizi Çekebilir
We need to know more details on China’s handling of crisis, Macron says
Speaking on the issue, the French President added that the richer EU members need to do more to pay for economic rebuilding if the bloc is to survive.
Italian football club donates medical masks to hospitals
Inter Milan said 200,000 already in Italy, 800,000 to be shipped in batches in the coming weeks.
France’s curve continues to flatten as recoveries rise
The country’s authorities reported that coronavirus death toll nears 18,000 on Thursday evening.
New York governor extends shutdown due to the outbreak
The governor had ordered residents on Tuesday to begin wearing face masks whenever they are in public and unable to adhere to social distancing protocols.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Prof. Dr. Ercüment Ovalı: Koronavirüs ilacı hazır
Prof. Dr. Ercüment Ovalı: Koronavirüs ilacı hazır
922
Fatih Portakal: Kaldığımız yerden devam
Fatih Portakal: Kaldığımız yerden devam
900
Rumların KKTC’ye gönderdiği ilaçlar kriz çıkardı
Rumların KKTC’ye gönderdiği ilaçlar kriz çıkardı
132
Trump: Koronavirüs önlemlerini üç aşamada gevşeteceğiz
Trump: Koronavirüs önlemlerini üç aşamada gevşeteceğiz
68
Yurt dışından 25 bin Türk vatandaşı daha getirilecek
Yurt dışından 25 bin Türk vatandaşı daha getirilecek
308
Alaattin Çakıcı'dan ilk açıklama
Alaattin Çakıcı'dan ilk açıklama
130
Koronavirüs, akciğer dışındaki organlara da saldırıyor
Koronavirüs, akciğer dışındaki organlara da saldırıyor
43
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir