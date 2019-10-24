taraftar değil haberciyiz
Speaking in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, US President praised President Erdoğan, signaled a meeting between two leaders.

AA | 24.10.2019 - 09:24..
Trump announces Turkey sanctions will be lifted

US President Donald Trump ordered sanctions on two Turkish ministries and three Turkish ministers be lifted Wednesday following what he said was Turkey's vow to halt fighting in northeast Syria.

"I ORDERED SANCTIONS TO BE LIFTED"

Trump said the Turkish government informed his administration earlier Wednesday morning "that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria, and making the cease-fire permanent."

Trump announces Turkey sanctions will be lifted WATCH

"However, you would define the word ‘permanent’ in that part of the world as somewhat questionable," Trump said in the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room. "The sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we’re not happy with. This was an outcome that was created by us, the United States."

