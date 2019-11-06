President Donald Trump has approved an expanded military mission to secure an expanse of oil fields across eastern Syria.

US TROOPS WILL REMAIN IN THE REGION

Sources close to the situation stated that the decision came after Trump met with his defense advisers. The new plan would have hundreds of US troops protect a stretch of nearly 90 miles from Deir el-Zour to al-Hassakeh.

Trump approves military mission to secure Syrian oil WATCH

Trump's plan raises the legal question of whether US forces would be able to attack Syrian or Russian forces if they threatened the security of the oil.