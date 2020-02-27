Trump asks for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus

The Trump administration is sending to the US Congress a budget request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus, the White House said on Monday.

More than $1 billion of the money would go toward developing a vaccine, the White House said.

DEMOCRATS REJECTED THE OFFER

“Today, the Administration is transmitting to Congress a $2.5 billion supplemental funding plan to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies,” Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement.

House Democrats were also underwhelmed by the Trump administration’s number.

"House Democrats swiftly rejected the request, with Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) calling it woefully insufficient. Lowey and others have warned the White House against siphoning funds from other health initiatives to fight coronavirus, urging administration officials to ask for new emergency money instead." Democrats said in a statement.