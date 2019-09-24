Trump backs Egypt's Sisi against protests in the country

US President Donald Trump on Monday gave strong backing to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as Sisi grapples with protests at home, saying the United States and Egypt have a great long-term relationship.

"HE IS A REAL LEADER"

"It’s an honor to be with my friend, the President of Egypt. And he is a real leader. He’s done some things that are absolutely amazing in a short period of time. When he took over not so long ago, it was in turmoil. And it’s not in turmoil now." Trump said with Sisi as they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "We have a long-term, great relationship. It’s better than ever before. We’re doing a lot of trading, a lot of business." Trump said.

"Everybody has demonstrations. No, I’m not concerned with it. Egypt has a great leader." he added.

Sisi was first elected in 2014 with 97% of the vote, and re-elected four years later with the same percentage, in a vote in which the only other candidate was an ardent Sisi supporter. His popularity has been dented by economic austerity measures. Sisi, asked about the demonstrations, blamed it on "political Islam."