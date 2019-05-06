Trump backs Israel on military’s Gaza airstrikes

Trump on Sunday threw his support behind Israel amid ongoing airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

"WE SUPPORT ISRAEL"

"Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100 percent in its defense of its citizens," Trump tweeted. "To the Gazan people these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace it can happen!" Trump said.

Since Saturday, 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infant, were martyred and more than 100 others wounded by Israeli airstrikes. The escalation in the Gaza Strip started when four Palestinians were martyred, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli assaults were met by Palestinian resistance factions launching 600 rockets towards Israeli settlements, killing four people, according to Israel.

The airstrikes also hit a building that housed Anadolu Agency's office, which drew condemnation from international media organizations.