Trump blocks Bloomberg News from presidential campaigns

US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced Monday it will no longer credential Bloomberg News reporters for its public events.

"THEY ARE NO LONGER OF A PART OF CAMPAIGN EVENTS"

"Bloomberg News has declared that they won't investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump," campaign manager Brad Parscale reportedly said in a statement.

"Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events. We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis," he added.

Bloomberg News announced late last month that it will not conduct in-depth investigative reporting on its owner, Michael Bloomberg, after he entered the Democratic White House race due to its long-standing "tradition" of not investigating him.

The news outlet said it would "extend the same policy" to Bloomberg's Democratic rivals, but would investigate Trump and his administration as it is "the government of the day." The announcement has drawn criticism.

BLOOMBERG: THE CLAIMS COULDN'T BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH

Should Bloomberg win the Oval Office, Bloomberg News said it would re-evaluate its policy.

John Micklethwait, the outlet's editor-in-chief, denied the Trump campaign's accusations of bias, saying they "couldn't be further from the truth." "We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign," he reportedly said.