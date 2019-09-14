taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6867
Euro
6.2942
Altın
1488.41
Borsa
103071.8
Gram Altın
272.156
Bitcoin
58697.42

Trump calls Egypt's Sisi his favorite dictator

According to the Wall Street Journal, US President Trump called out "Where’s my favorite dictator?" over a gathering of US and Egyptian officials at the G7 summit.

Haber Merkezi | 14.09.2019 - 10:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

As President Donald Trump awaited the arrival of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi during last month’s G7 summit, he asked aloud, “Where’s my favorite dictator?”.

QUESTION WAS MET WITH A SHOCKED SILENCE

"Several people who were in the room at the time said they heard the question," Wall Street  Journal reported. "The witnesses said they believed the president made the comment jokingly, but said his question was met by a stunned silence."

Trump calls Egypt's Sisi his favorite dictator


During the G7 summit, Trump lauded his relationship with the Egyptian strongman before reporters, saying, "We understood each other very well. He's a very tough man, I will tell you that. But he's also a good man, and he's done a fantastic job in Egypt. Not easy."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Maltepe'de kolonlarında çatlaklar oluşan bina boşaltıldı

Maltepe'de kolonlarında çatlaklar oluşan bina boşaltıldı

71
Trump'tan Sisi'ye: Nerede benim favori diktatörüm

Trump'tan Sisi'ye: Nerede benim favori diktatörüm

53
Çankırı'da art arda depremler

Çankırı'da art arda depremler

55
Hakemden top toplayıcı çocuğa ceza

Hakemden top toplayıcı çocuğa ceza

123
Trabzonspor'da Obi Mikel krizi yaşanıyor

Trabzonspor'da Obi Mikel krizi yaşanıyor

102
ABD'li Müslüman belediye başkanına Türkiye tatili sorgusu

ABD'li Müslüman belediye başkanına Türkiye tatili sorgusu

20
KPSS'ye giren öğretmen adayları, atamalarda mağduriyetten endişeli

KPSS'ye giren öğretmen adayları, atamalarda mağduriyetten endişeli

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir