Trump calls impeachment inquiry a coup

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump said that he has come to the conclusion that the inquiry is not really an impeachment but a coup against his administration.

AA | 02.10.2019 - 09:04..
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described a formal impeachment inquiry by Democratic members of the House of Representatives as a "coup".

"I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP," Trump said on Twitter.

"THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY"

He said the attempt is intended "to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall and their God-given rights as a Citizen of the United States of America!"

The House began its impeachment investigation into Trump last week. At issue is a July 25 phone conversation the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly pressed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated claims of corruption.

