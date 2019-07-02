Trump nicknamed his daughter Ivanka and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Beauty and the Beast after a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Trump was introducing the pair at a gathering of Air Force personnel at Osan Air Base after travelling to South Korea.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST"

Trump, after calling Pompeo over the Republican addressed those travelling on the aircraft said “Come here Mike!” “And you know who else we have here, Ivanka — alright come up Ivanka.” he added. Then, comparing the two, said: “What a beautiful couple — Mike — Beauty and the Beast.”

Trump calls Ivanka and Pompeo Beauty and the Beast WATCH



Ivanka serves as a domestic adviser to Trump.