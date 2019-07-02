taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6478
Euro
6.3818
Altın
1392.22
Borsa
99735.68
Gram Altın
252.901

Trump calls Ivanka and Pompeo Beauty and the Beast

The comment was made when Trump was speaking to the audience at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek in South Korea.

Haber Merkezi | 02.07.2019 - 08:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Trump calls Ivanka and Pompeo Beauty and the Beast

Trump nicknamed his daughter Ivanka and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Beauty and the Beast after a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Trump was introducing the pair at a gathering of Air Force personnel at Osan Air Base after travelling to South Korea.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST"

Trump, after calling Pompeo over the Republican addressed those travelling on the aircraft said “Come here Mike!” “And you know who else we have here, Ivanka — alright come up Ivanka.” he added. Then, comparing the two, said: “What a beautiful couple — Mike — Beauty and the Beast.”

Trump calls Ivanka and Pompeo Beauty and the Beast WATCH

Ivanka serves as a domestic adviser to Trump.

Trump calls Ivanka and Pompeo Beauty and the Beast

Trump calls Ivanka and Pompeo Beauty and the Beast

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
S.Arabistan İsrail'e toprak kiralıyor

S.Arabistan İsrail'e toprak kiralıyor

331
Trump, kızı ve Pompeo'yu güzel ve çirkin diyerek tanıttı

Trump, kızı ve Pompeo'yu güzel ve çirkin diyerek tanıttı

36
Avrupa Komisyonu yine başkansız kaldı

Avrupa Komisyonu yine başkansız kaldı

33
Afrika Uluslar Kupası'nda Slimani rüzgarı

Afrika Uluslar Kupası'nda Slimani rüzgarı

10
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Çin ile vizyonumuz aynı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Çin ile vizyonumuz aynı

54
Çanakkale'de polis memuru denizde boğuldu

Çanakkale'de polis memuru denizde boğuldu

5
Meksika'da yağan dolu, araçları buza gömdü

Meksika'da yağan dolu, araçları buza gömdü

4
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir