taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.137
Euro
6.6598
Altın
1674.84
Borsa
114507.6
Gram Altın
331.685
Bitcoin
60287.99

Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

Trump said US will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of helicopters and other equipment to Indian military.

REUTERS | 24.02.2020 - 17:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

Donald Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world’s largest cricket stadium on Monday, promising “an incredible trade deal” and “the most feared military equipment on the planet” at his biggest rally abroad.

"WE CONTINUE TO BUILD OUR DEFENSE COOPERATION"

Indians wore cardboard Trump masks and “Namaste Trump” hats to welcome the US president at the huge new Motera stadium in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own political homeland, the western city of Ahmedabad.

Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

Modi, a nationalist who won re-election last year and has shifted his country firmly to the right with policies that his critics decry as authoritarian and ethnically divisive, touts his relationship with Trump as proof of his own global standing. “You have done a great honor to our country. We will remember you forever, from this day onwards India will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Trump said to thunderous applause.

Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

“As we continue to build our defense cooperation, the United States looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet,” Trump said.

Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

Trump said the two countries will sign deals on Tuesday to sell military helicopters worth $3 billion and that the United States must become the premier defense partner of India, which relied on Russian equipment during the Cold War. Reuters reported earlier that India has cleared the purchase of 24 helicopters from Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) worth $2.6 billion.

Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

In his speech Trump extolled India’s rise as a stable and prosperous democracy as one of the achievements of the century. “You have done it as a tolerant country. And you have done it as a great, free country,” he said.

Trump cheered by huge crowd in India

Trump planned to raise the issue of religious freedoms in India with Modi, an administration official said last week.

İlginizi Çekebilir
EU funds $251 million to tackle the outbreak
The commission noted that a part of these funds will be allocated immediately to different sectors, while the rest will be released in the next months.
France: We intend to stand by Greece against Turkey
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the accord between Turkey and Libya is a cause of high concern.
Death toll rises to 50 in Iran, lawmaker says
Earlier on Monday, Iran’s state television announced that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 12 with 47 confirmed cases.
Italy cancels Venice Carnival amid coronavirus outbreak
Italy decided to ban Venice’s famed carnival events as the country races to contain coronavirus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
133
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
289
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
136
İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölü sayısı 50'ye yükseldi
İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölü sayısı 50'ye yükseldi
231
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
249
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
597
Ersun Yanal: İstifam söz konusu değil
Ersun Yanal: İstifam söz konusu değil
248
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir