taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6518
Euro
6.4094
Altın
1318.9
Borsa
99524.39
Gram Altın
239.474

Trump cleared of conspiring with Russia during 2016 elections

US Special Counsel Mueller has concluded in his investigation that US President Donald Trump should not be charged having conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 elections.

REUTERS | 25.03.2019 - 15:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election but left unresolved the issue of whether Trump obstructed justice by undermining the investigations that have dogged his presidency.

Even though Mueller’s findings on obstruction of justice were inconclusive, US Attorney General William Barr said in a summary released on Sunday that Mueller’s team had not found enough proof to warrant bringing charges against Trump.

THE REPORT DOES NOT EXONERATE TRUMP

It marked a political victory for Trump. He quickly claimed “complete and total exoneration”, while his Democratic opponents expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome and vowed to continue congressional inquiries into his business and personal dealings.

Trump cleared of conspiring with Russia during 2016 elections

Mueller’s 22-month investigation ended with a finding that no one in Trump’s campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government”, according to Barr’s four-page summary of the confidential report.

Trump cleared of conspiring with Russia during 2016 elections

The long-awaited report into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian efforts to help him defeat his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, marked a milestone in his presidency as he prepares for his 2020 re-election battle.

Trump cleared of conspiring with Russia during 2016 elections

Democrats, however, said they wanted to see Mueller’s report for themselves as they launch congressional investigations of their own into the 2016 election and Trump’s business and financial dealings.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Darbe girişimine katılan FETÖ'cülerin rütbeleri

Darbe girişimine katılan FETÖ'cülerin rütbeleri

69
15 Temmuz'un ana iddianamesi mahkemeye sunuldu

15 Temmuz'un ana iddianamesi mahkemeye sunuldu

2
15 Temmuz darbe girişimine ait çarpıcı kareler

15 Temmuz darbe girişimine ait çarpıcı kareler

1
Sığınakta saklanan teröristin yakalanma anı

Sığınakta saklanan teröristin yakalanma anı

5
Darbenin 1 numarası Akın Öztürk

Darbenin 1 numarası Akın Öztürk

6
15 Temmuz gecesi FSM Köprüsü'nde yaşananların görüntüleri

15 Temmuz gecesi FSM Köprüsü'nde yaşananların görüntüleri

1
Kılıçdaroğlu'dan Almanya'nın iptal kararını ilk yorum

Kılıçdaroğlu'dan Almanya'nın iptal kararını ilk yorum

2
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir