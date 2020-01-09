taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump discusses M. East tension with NATO chief

In a Wednesday morning address after Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, Trump said he would soon ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process.

REUTERS | 09.01.2020 - 11:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in the Middle East with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and “emphasized the value of NATO increasing its role in preventing conflict and preserving peace in the Middle East,” the White House said.

NATO'S KEY ROLE IN THE REGION

A summary of the call from NATO said Trump asked Stoltenberg to “become more involved in the Middle East,” and they agreed NATO “could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism.”

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
