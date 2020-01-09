Trump discusses M. East tension with NATO chief

US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in the Middle East with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and “emphasized the value of NATO increasing its role in preventing conflict and preserving peace in the Middle East,” the White House said.

NATO'S KEY ROLE IN THE REGION

A summary of the call from NATO said Trump asked Stoltenberg to “become more involved in the Middle East,” and they agreed NATO “could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism.”