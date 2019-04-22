taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump faces impeachment after Mueller report

Top Democrats in Congress leave the open option of Trump impeachment after Mueller report.

REUTERS | 22.04.2019
Top congressional Democrats left the door open on Sunday to the impeachment of Donald Trump but said they would first need to complete their own investigations into whether he obstructed justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

"LET THE INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN FOR TRUMP’S DISMISSAL"

Party leaders have cautioned against impeachment just 18 months before the November 2020 presidential election, although prominent liberals have demanded the start of proceedings to remove Trump from office since the release of a redacted version of Mueller’s report on Thursday.

Trump faces impeachment after Mueller report

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, whose panel would spearhead any impeachment proceedings, said Democrats would press ahead with investigations of Trump in Congress and “see where the facts lead us.” ”Obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable,” Nadler said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump faces impeachment after Mueller report

The redacted version of Mueller’s long-awaited report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, the product of a 22-month investigation, outlined multiple instances where Trump tried to thwart the probe. While it stopped short of concluding Trump had committed a crime, it did not exonerate him.

Trump faces impeachment after Mueller report

Mueller also noted that Congress has the power to address whether Trump violated the law, and Democrats said it would be a matter of discussion in the coming weeks.

