Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus

Speaking at the White House, US President Trump warned of very painful two weeks over coronavirus outbreak.

Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the next two weeks will be “very painful" in the US in terms of deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump urged Americans to brace for "hard days ahead," two days after saying that holding US coronavirus deaths between 100,000 to 200,000 would be "good job." "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," he said.

"THEY ARE VERY BRAVE"

Trump, who grew up near Elmhurst Hospital, got quiet and solemn as he described watching doctors and nurses heading into work at the Queens hospital that has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus

"I watched as doctors and nurses went into a certain hospital in Elmhurst this morning. I know Elmhurst,  I grew up right next to it. I know the hospital very well. I've been seeing it all my life, my young life," the president said.

Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus

"And I watched the doctors and the nurses walking into that hospital this morning. It's like military people going into battle, going into war. The bravery is incredible. And I just have to take my hat -- I would take my hat -- if I were wearing a hat, I'd rip that hat off so fast and I would say 'you people are just incredible.' They really are. They’re very brave," the president said.

US coronavirus death toll passes China's
The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
Doctor who met Putin last week tests positive for virus
During his visit to the hospital, Putin did not have his protective gear on during a meeting with Protsenko, with whom he was photographed shaking hands.
France faces 499 deaths in the last 24 hours
The death toll surged to 3,523 and a total of 52,128 cases of infection were recorded, according to the Health Ministry.
Turkish ministry data shows death toll rises to 214
According to the latest data, 2,704 new cases recorded in past 24 hours, bringing total to 13,531.
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
351
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
49
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
64
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
367
Uşak'ta caddeyi dolduran kalabalık, valiyi kızdırdı
Uşak'ta caddeyi dolduran kalabalık, valiyi kızdırdı
147
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
632
Eve kapanan Vedat Muriç, kendini menajerlik oyununa verdi
Eve kapanan Vedat Muriç, kendini menajerlik oyununa verdi
20
