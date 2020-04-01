Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the next two weeks will be “very painful" in the US in terms of deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump urged Americans to brace for "hard days ahead," two days after saying that holding US coronavirus deaths between 100,000 to 200,000 would be "good job." "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," he said.

"THEY ARE VERY BRAVE"

Trump, who grew up near Elmhurst Hospital, got quiet and solemn as he described watching doctors and nurses heading into work at the Queens hospital that has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

"I watched as doctors and nurses went into a certain hospital in Elmhurst this morning. I know Elmhurst, I grew up right next to it. I know the hospital very well. I've been seeing it all my life, my young life," the president said.

"And I watched the doctors and the nurses walking into that hospital this morning. It's like military people going into battle, going into war. The bravery is incredible. And I just have to take my hat -- I would take my hat -- if I were wearing a hat, I'd rip that hat off so fast and I would say 'you people are just incredible.' They really are. They’re very brave," the president said.