Trump hails Turkey for pausing Syria operation

His remarks came shortly after Ankara agreed with Washington to pause Operation Peace Spring for five days so that YPG/PKK could leave the region.

AA | 18.10.2019 - 14:11..
US President Donald Trump praised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for holding ongoing operation in northeastern Syria.

"I really appreciate what Turkey have done. They did the right thing and I have great respect for the president," Trump told reporters in the state of Texas, referring to Erdoğan.

"HELL OF A LEADER"

His remarks came shortly after Ankara agreed with Washington to pause Operation Peace Spring for five days so that YPG/PKK could leave the region.

"I just want to thank and congratulate President Erdogan. He is friend of mine and I am glad to we did not have a problem," he said. "Frankly, he is the hell of a leader, he is a tough man, strong man."

Trump also praised Turkish military, saying "Turkey has a great military power, Turkey is friend of ours, neighbor of ours and a member of NATO."

According to a joint statement from Turkish foreign ministry, the operation will be paused when the withdrawal of YPG terrorists, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group, is completed.

