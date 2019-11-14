taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7631
Euro
6.3494
Altın
1466.79
Borsa
104875.24
Gram Altın
271.732
Bitcoin
49968.5

Trump hails US-Turkish alliance

Speaking at the White House press conference, Trump said he had a wonderful and very productive meeting with President Erdoğan.

AA | 14.11.2019 - 10:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his senior officials were "very productive," US President Donald Trump said Wednesday after the consultations far exceeded their scheduled conclusion. Trump said the discussions were "wonderful" during a press conference that took place an hour after its original start time due to the protracted conversations.

"TURKEY IS A GRET NATO ALLY"

"The US-Turkish alliance can be a powerful force for security and stability, not only in the Middle East, but beyond. I look forward to working with you," Trump said, referring to Erdoğan.

Trump hails US-Turkish alliance

The US president hailed Turkey as a "great NATO ally" after he and Erdoğan discussed a range of topics that spanned an ongoing row over Ankara's acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-air system, the F-35 joint strike fighter, bilateral trade and a pause in Turkey's operation in northern Syria.

Trump hails US-Turkish alliance

Trump said he and Erdoğan have directed their senior officials to "immediately work on resolving the S-400 issue.”

Turkey's acceptance of the S-400, Trump said, "creates some very serious challenges for us, and we are talking about it constantly." "We talked about it today. We will talk about it in the future. Hopefully, we’ll be able to resolve that situation," Trump said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan: FETÖ'nün ABD'deki mevcudiyeti bitirilmeli

Erdoğan: FETÖ'nün ABD'deki mevcudiyeti bitirilmeli

180
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve Trump'dan ortak açıklamalar

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve Trump'dan ortak açıklamalar

194
GS TV reklam arasında YouTube yayınını açık unuttu

GS TV reklam arasında YouTube yayınını açık unuttu

26
Emine Erdoğan, Melania Trump ile Beyaz Saray'ı gezdi

Emine Erdoğan, Melania Trump ile Beyaz Saray'ı gezdi

70
ABD'li Senatör'den Ermeni tasarısına bloke

ABD'li Senatör'den Ermeni tasarısına bloke

43
ABD medyasında Türkiye’nin üstünlüğü konuşuluyor

ABD medyasında Türkiye’nin üstünlüğü konuşuluyor

126
Türkiye-İzlanda maçının muhtemel 11'leri

Türkiye-İzlanda maçının muhtemel 11'leri

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir