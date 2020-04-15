taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump halts funding to WHO

The WHO’s attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures, US President said.

  World
  World
The US is halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s president announced Tuesday.

"Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," Donald Trump said during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"WHO FAILED TO ADEQUATELY OBTAIN"

He said American taxpayers provide between $400-$500 million per year to the organization whereas China gives only $40 million. "As the organization's leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability. One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations," said Trump.

He also said the WHO opposed travel restrictions introduced by the US on China and other nations in January but he was not convinced and suspended travel from China, "saving untold lives."

"Had other nations likewise suspended travel from China, countless lives would have been saved," he said. "The WHO’s attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures. The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion," the president added.

G20 ministers to discuss global response to coronavirus
As the negative impacts of the coronavirus on economies are mounting by day, G2O leaders will continue to work on a roadmap for global response to the pandemic.
US' death toll surpasses 25,000
According to the country's data, more than half of million people were tested positive for the virus.
France reports 15,729 deaths from coronavirus
The confinement will continue as President Macron announces a prolonged lockdown.
Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea
Images showed that a US hospital in Detroit is so overwhelmed with dead coronavirus patients that it is stashing the bodies on top of each other in a closet.
