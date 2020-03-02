taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump holds phone call with Afghan President

On Saturday, two landmark conferences in Doha and Kabul saw historic decisions made regarding the fate of war-ravaged Afghanistan.

AA | 02.03.2020 - 11:16..
US President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke over the phone with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani to congratulate him on “important developments” in the peace process, the Afghan president said.

“I received a phone call from Pres @realDonaldTrump today, congratulating me on yesterday’s important developments with regards to the evolving peace process,” Ghani said on Twitter.

NEXT STEPS IN THE PEACE DEAL WILL BE DISCUSSED

"POTUS [president of the United States] expressed his confidence in the Afghan government’s leadership and state capacity to lead the next steps in process," he added.

Last week, endorsing re-election of Ghani, the US hailed postponement of planned presidential inauguration ceremony in Kabul.

In a series of tweets, Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, said Washington welcomes President Ghani’s decision to postpone the event (oath taking) until March 9. “This will allow time for necessary consultations so that the best interests of Afghanistan and its people are reflected and preserved by the new government”, he said.

This endorsement from Kabul’s main backer came almost a week after the final results were announced for the Sep. 28 polls.

The US signed a deal with the Taliban in Doha, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

