Trump: I am a young, vibrant man

US President Trump said he was vibrant compared with 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is 76.

27.04.2019
President Donald Trump claims to be a “young, vibrant man” at age 72 compared with Joe Biden, who is 76.

"I AM A VIBRANT MAN"

Trump was asked on Friday how old is too old to be president in reference to Biden, who announced his 2020 Democratic campaign on Thursday.

Trump: I am a young, vibrant man

“Well, I think that I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. I’m the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man.” he said.

“I look at Joe. I don’t know about him. I would never say anyone’s too old. They’re all making me look very young both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy.”

