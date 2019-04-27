Trump: I am a young, vibrant man

President Donald Trump claims to be a “young, vibrant man” at age 72 compared with Joe Biden, who is 76.

"I AM A VIBRANT MAN"

Trump was asked on Friday how old is too old to be president in reference to Biden, who announced his 2020 Democratic campaign on Thursday.

“Well, I think that I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. I’m the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man.” he said.

“I look at Joe. I don’t know about him. I would never say anyone’s too old. They’re all making me look very young both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy.”