taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.852
Euro
6.4505
Altın
1493.78
Borsa
98780.39
Gram Altın
280.803
Bitcoin
49952.08

Trump: I am watching closely

Trump said Turkey has been planning to launch an operation against the YPG terror group, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, for a long time.

AA | 10.10.2019 - 18:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is talking to "both sides" as Turkey carries out its ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

"TALKING TO BOTH SIDES"

"They have been fighting forever," Trump said on Twitter. "We have no soldiers or Military anywhere near the attack area. I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS. Talking to both sides."

"Turkey is a member of NATO. Others say STAY OUT, let the Kurds fight their own battles (even with our financial help)," the president added, reiterating warnings of economic repercussions for Turkey if it acts in a way he deems unwarranted.

Trump: I am watching closely

Trump announced Sunday the pullback of US forces ahead of the start of the Operation Peace Spring, a move that has drawn stiff resistance from Capitol Hill.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nda yanımızda olan ve olmayanlar

Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nda yanımızda olan ve olmayanlar

285
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Harekatla ilgili kafam rahat değil

Ekrem İmamoğlu: Harekatla ilgili kafam rahat değil

1551
Komandolar Fırat'ın doğusunda YPG'yi vuruyor

Komandolar Fırat'ın doğusunda YPG'yi vuruyor

161
Suriye Milli Ordusu'nun araçları da Barış Pınarı Harekatı için hazır

Suriye Milli Ordusu'nun araçları da Barış Pınarı Harekatı için hazır

205
Erdoğan, 'siviller vuruluyor' sözlerine sert tepki verdi

Erdoğan, 'siviller vuruluyor' sözlerine sert tepki verdi

207
Merih Demiral'dan Marchisio'ya tokat gibi cevap

Merih Demiral'dan Marchisio'ya tokat gibi cevap

150
Teröristlerin sivil oyunu

Teröristlerin sivil oyunu

177
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir