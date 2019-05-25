taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump: I feel badly for Theresa

Trump said on Friday he felt bad for Theresa May, who said on Friday she would quit after failing to deliver Brexit.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 14:46..
Donald Trump said Friday he felt "badly" for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation earlier in the day.

"SHE IS GOOD WOMEN AND VERY STRONG"

"I feel badly for Theresa, I like her very much. She worked very hard," Trump told reporters at White House ahead of his departure to Japan for official talks.

May will step down from the top government office and as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7. Her announcement came this morning after meeting with the chairman of her party’s 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, who has also resigned from his post. She said she has not been able to deliver Brexit and “it is and will always remain a matter of deep regret for me”.

Trump: I feel badly for Theresa

In his remarks, Trump described May as a "good woman" and "very strong""She decided to do something that some people were surprised at, some people weren’t. It’s for the good of her country. In fact, I will be seeing her in two weeks," he said. Trump will make an official state visit to the United Kingdom on June 3-5.

