Trump: I have German in my blood

Trump has been mocked after remarking that he has German in his blood while expressing excitement over a proposed future trip to Germany.

MERKEL SNORTED OUT LOUD

Trump's ancestors come from Kallstadt on the wine route in Rhineland-Palatinate. Merkel had previously stated that she had already invited Trump many times.

"We'll be there... we're very honoured by the invitation — and that's true — and we will be there. Maybe soon", he said, before adding, "I have German in my blood", at which Merkel snorted out loud.

At the joint meeting in Biarritz, France, Trump showered the Chancellor with praise. "She's a brilliant woman," said Trump. She understands everything and knows a lot already, before most others would know, Trump continued.