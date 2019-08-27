taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump: I have German in my blood

Trump’s comments during a meeting with Angela Merkel have made her laugh.

REUTERS | 27.08.2019 - 15:34..
Trump has been mocked after remarking that he has German in his blood while expressing excitement over a proposed future trip to Germany.

MERKEL SNORTED OUT LOUD

Trump's ancestors come from Kallstadt on the wine route in Rhineland-Palatinate. Merkel had previously stated that she had already invited Trump many times.



"We'll be there... we're very honoured by the invitation — and that's true — and we will be there. Maybe soon", he said, before adding, "I have German in my blood", at which Merkel snorted out loud.

Trump: I have German in my blood WATCH

At the joint meeting in Biarritz, France, Trump showered the Chancellor with praise. "She's a brilliant woman," said Trump. She understands everything and knows a lot already, before most others would know, Trump continued.

