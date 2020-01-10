Trump: I have my suspicions about Iran plane crash

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.

"SOMEBODY COULD HAVE MADE A MISTAKE"

"I personally don’t even think that’s even a question as to whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure, It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood. Somebody could have made a mistake," Trump told reporters at a the White House, adding that he had suspicions about the crash but giving no other details.

Iran on Friday denied being responsible for the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed Wednesday in Tehran, calling the allegation a lie and psychological operation of the US, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

IRAN HAD DENIED THE ALLEGATIONS

In a statement, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said a committee in charge of investigating the incident has been formed on the basis of regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Rabiei said the committee will investigate the crash immediately and transparently with the participation of experts from relevant countries. He stressed that a Ukrainian representative is already in Iran to examine the plane’s black box. "We also welcome the presence of the relevant states whose nationals were killed in the bitter incident in the investigation process," he added.

Rabiei said the allegation that the plane was hit by Iranian missiles is a calculated move and psychological operation.