Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

US President mentioned imposing sanctions on Turkey demanded to stop the military operation in northeast Syria.

AA | 15.10.2019 - 11:12..
The US Treasury Department announced sanctions Monday on two Turkish ministries and three senior government officials over Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria.

ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS

Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and also on Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

"We are prepared to impose additional sanctions on Government of Turkey officials and entities, as necessary," the department said in a statement.

Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

According to US law, those mentioned on the sanctions list face blocking of their properties (if any) and are prevented from having trade relations with the U.S.

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said his administration "will soon" be issuing an executive order authorizing the possible imposition of sanctions on Turkey, including on current and former government officials.

STEEL TARIFFS WILL BE RAISED

In a statement posted on Twitter, he added that steel tariffs will again be raised to 50% and negotiations for a $100 billion trade deal will be stopped "immediately" by the U.S. Commerce Department.

Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

Turkey’s leaders have repeatedly said the operation does not target Kurds, contrary to rhetoric from anti-Turkey circles, which allege that the Turkish military is harming civilians and the fight against the remnants of the Daesh terror group.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would assume responsibility for Daesh elements held in detention centers in northern Syria.

