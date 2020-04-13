Trump intends to fire top coronavirus task force member

US President Donald Trump implied that he intends to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump on Easter Sunday reposted a tweet from a former congressional candidate who called for Fauci to be removed, accusing him of shifting positions on the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"TRUMP COULD HAVE SAVED MORE LIVES HAD HE LISTENED TO EXPERTS EARLIER"

DeAnna Lorraine in her tweet said Fauci claimed the virus "posed no threat" to the U.S. public on Feb. 29. "Time to #FireFauci," Lorraine, a Trump supporter, added.

Though Fauci has urged media not to pit him against the president, he participated in a televised interview on Sunday, saying that Trump could have saved more lives had he listened to medical experts earlier.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said he "can't guarantee" that it would be safe to physically vote in November's presidential elections due to the pandemic.