Trump: Iran made a very big mistake

Earlier Thursday, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have shot down a US spy drone in the southern province of Hormozgan, which is on the Gulf, the Guards’ news website Sepah News said on Thursday.

REFERRING TO THE IRAN'S DRONE ATTACK

"Iran made a very big mistake!" Trump said in a tweet hours after the June 20 incident.

US President has yet to clarify what he means as of this writing, but it is possible that it is a confirmation of Iran's earlier claims that it shot down an RQ-4 Global Hawk as it crossed into Iran's borders over Hormuzgan province.

The US military said the downing of one of its drones by Iran early on June 20 was an "unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace."