Trump, Johnson discuss security issues and tariffs by phone

British Prime Minister Johnson urged Trump to lift tariffs on goods, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

AA | 06.11.2019 - 08:59..
US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed security issues, an upcoming NATO summit and tariffs late Tuesday, said a Downing Street spokesperson.

"LIFT TARIFF ON SCOTCH WHISKEY"

Johnson welcomed in the phone call the US operation which led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and stressed the “ongoing importance” of the fight against the terrorist organization.

He said he “looked forward to the NATO Leaders’ Meeting next month.”

Trump, Johnson discuss security issues and tariffs by phone


Trump and Johnson also “agreed on the need for burden sharing and for NATO to prepare for future threats.” Johnson urged the US president to “lift tariffs on goods, including Scotch Whiskey.”

He also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs.

