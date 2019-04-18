taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump may lose the upcoming elections

According to the Fox News’ poll, approval of President Trump has decreased since Mueller probe ended.

Haber Merkezi | 18.04.2019 - 16:01


US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is back on the presidential campaign trail, and he’s focusing on states that went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

SANDERS IS A STRONG OPPONENT

Sanders, 77, had announced his candidacy in an email to supporters, vowing to build a vast movement to confront the special interests that he said dominate government and politics.



In a latest poll by Fox News, President Trump seen getting only 40 percent of the votes in the upcoming elections while opposition Bernie Sanders getting 47 percent.



