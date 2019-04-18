Trump may lose the upcoming elections

US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is back on the presidential campaign trail, and he’s focusing on states that went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

SANDERS IS A STRONG OPPONENT

Sanders, 77, had announced his candidacy in an email to supporters, vowing to build a vast movement to confront the special interests that he said dominate government and politics.

In a latest poll by Fox News, President Trump seen getting only 40 percent of the votes in the upcoming elections while opposition Bernie Sanders getting 47 percent.