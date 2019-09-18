Trump names the new special envoy

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is appointing special envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert C. O’Brien, to replace former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

"HE WILL DO A GREAT JOB!"

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert," Trump announced on Twitter. "He will do a great job!"





Trump does not require senate confirmation to fill the role, making O'Brien's appointment certain barring a last-minute change of heart by Trump, or O'Brien's rejection of the post. O'Brien has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The president abruptly ousted Bolton last week following a tenure marked by major policy splits with Trump, a fact the president pointed to in stark terms in the aftermath of the ouster.

O'Brien will become Trump's fourth national security advisor after Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster, and Bolton, who held the post for the longest tenure followed by McMaster.

Unlike Bolton, he is known for his soft-spoken demeanor and reluctance to engage in outright military confrontations. Bolton, however, had been a prominent hawkish voice in the administration on matters ranging from Venezuela to North Korea and Iran.