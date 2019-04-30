taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump orders to tighten rules for asylum seekers

Trump directed officials to toughen rules for asylum seekers, including by introducing a fee for their applications and barring those who entered the country illegally.

REUTERS | 30.04.2019 - 18:02..
The moves are the latest effort by the Trump administration to stem a growing number of migrants crossing the US southern border, many of whom then seek asylum in the United States. Many of the changes would be dramatic shifts in how asylum seekers are treated, but would also require time-intensive regulatory procedures before they go into effect, which will likely take months.

ADMINISTRATION'S EFFORTS

Trump administration officials have repeatedly blamed US laws protecting asylum seekers for encouraging fraudulent or non-deserving claims.

But immigrant advocates say the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict asylum protections harms people legitimately seeking refuge from violence and persecution.

On Monday, Trump signed a presidential memorandum that directed the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to, within 90 days, introduce a slew of new regulations tightening asylum policy, including one setting a fee for asylum applications, which are currently free to file.

