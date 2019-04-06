taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62515
Euro
6.31265
Altın
1291.65
Borsa
98783.36
Gram Altın
233.66

Trump: Our country is full

The system is full. When it's full, there's nothing you can do, says Trump.

AA | 06.04.2019 - 16:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Donald Trump said Friday that America’s immigration system was overburdened, telling immigrants heading to the country’s southern border to turn around.

"I AM SORRY, WE CAN'T TAKE YOU"

"The system is full. When it's full, there's nothing you can do," Trump said while touring the US-Mexico border as he continued to make the case for his long-promised border wall. "We've been trying to take people and we can't do it. You can't do it." "I’m sorry, we can't take you," he added.

Trump: Our country is full

Trump claimed a national emergency along the US's southern border to obtain funds for the wall from previously made congressional appropriations after lawmakers repeatedly refused to provide him with the $5.7 billion in funding he had sought.

"PEOPLE WANT TO COME IN. TURKEY SHOULD'T BE COMING IN"

He reiterated his claim of a border emergency Friday, saying "people want to come in. They shouldn't be coming in." "They're people that are causing problems. Gangs and more. We're getting them out. Stopping them for the most part," he said.

Trump: Our country is full

The president has taken a hardline approach to both legal and illegal immigration since coming to office in 2017. In addition to seeking to clamp down on migration from some Muslim-majority countries, he has cracked down on undocumented immigrants living in the US.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sigaraya zam geldi

Sigaraya zam geldi

595
Buket Aydın ve Hıncal Uluç ağız dalaşına girdi

Buket Aydın ve Hıncal Uluç ağız dalaşına girdi

229
Yusufeli ilçesinde seçim sonucuna itirazlar bitmiyor

Yusufeli ilçesinde seçim sonucuna itirazlar bitmiyor

62
Atatürk Havalimanı'nda son sefer Singapur'a yapıldı

Atatürk Havalimanı'nda son sefer Singapur'a yapıldı

50
Özcan Deniz ve Aslı Enver İsrail'de

Özcan Deniz ve Aslı Enver İsrail'de

122
Georgina: Bizimkisi ilk görüşte aşk

Georgina: Bizimkisi ilk görüşte aşk

24
Kırklareli’de geçersiz oy nöbeti

Kırklareli’de geçersiz oy nöbeti

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir