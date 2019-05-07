taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1693
Euro
6.9107
Altın
1281.42
Borsa
91106.88
Gram Altın
254.126

Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner

Trump has pardoned a former US soldier convicted in 2008 of killing an Iraqi prisoner, the White House announced Monday.

REUTERS | 07.05.2019 - 11:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Donald Trump on Monday pardoned former US Army Lieutenant Michael Behenna, who was imprisoned for five years for killing an Iraqi prisoner in 2008.

BEHENNA CLAIMS IT WAS SELF-DEFENSE

Behenna, a platoon leader in the 101st Airborne Division, was convicted of unpremeditated murder and sentenced to 25 years after killing Ali Mansur Mohamed, a suspected al-Qaeda member.

Behenna, who stripped Mansur naked for questioning and then shot him twice, claimed he was acting in self-defense. His sentence was subsequently reduced to 15 years and he was paroled in 2014, five years into his term.

Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisonerUS Army Lieutenant Michael Behenna

“Behenna’s case has attracted broad support from the military, Oklahoma elected officials, and the public,” the White House said in a statement. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter petitioned the White House for the pardon.

Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner

Mansur was captured by Behenna’s soldiers and questioned by military intelligence in connection with a roadside bomb that killed two members of the platoon on April 21, 2008. Mansur was ordered released due to insufficient evidence to hold him and Behenna was tasked with returning him to his village. During the operation, Behenna stopped the convoy and questioned Mansur on the attack.

Behenna said Mansur lunged for his weapon and he shot him in self defense, according to testimony from his 2009 trial.

The White House said Behenna was a “model prisoner” and “entirely deserving” of the Grant of Executive Clemency.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

392
Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

1095
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

720
Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

801
Saadet Partisi adayını CHP lehine çekebilir

Saadet Partisi adayını CHP lehine çekebilir

278
AB'den Türkiye'ye sondajı durdurma çağrısı

AB'den Türkiye'ye sondajı durdurma çağrısı

136
YSK Başkanı Güven'den karar sonrasında ilk açıklama

YSK Başkanı Güven'den karar sonrasında ilk açıklama

145
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir